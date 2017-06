Shares of tractor maker Mahindra and Mahindra rose after the company reiterated its positive outlook for tractor sales for FY13 in an analyst meet, two dealers said. M&M expects tractor industry sales to grow at 10 percent in FY13 even after three years of more than 20 percent growth as labour shortage is driving mechanization of farms still, CLSA said in a note. CLSA has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of 950 rupees. At 10.37 a.m, shares of M&M were up 1.72 percent at 661 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)