Shares of state-run MMTC and Hindustan Copper rose on potential capital raising on the back of market regulator SEBI's relaxed norms for stake sale and buyback of shares, two dealers said. Though a decision on disinvestment through buybacks is put off for now, the market is pricing in a potential fund raising by select state-run companies as the government is running a large fiscal deficit, one of the dealers said. At 10:26 a.m, shares of MMTC were up 3.9 percent at 811.65 rupees and Hindustan Copper 1.69 percent at 271.40 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)