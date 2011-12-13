BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets tentative ANDA nod from U.S. FDA for saxagliptin tablets
* Says receives tentative ANDA approval for saxagliptin tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sqOx3e) Further company coverage:
Morgan Stanley continues to be underweight on India this month as the country ranks 17 in its global emerging markets model benchmarked against MSCI EM. "Korea has outperformed MSCI EM by 8.9 percent ytd (year-to-date), whilst India, which has been our key regional underweight this year has underperformed by 18.8 percent," said a note from the investment banker, which has downgraded Korea. It has, meanwhile, upgraded Chile, Colombia and the Philippines. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Commencement of commercial operations in company's subsidiary Dryfruit Factory LLP Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sqMBrz) Further company coverage: