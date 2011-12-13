Morgan Stanley continues to be underweight on India this month as the country ranks 17 in its global emerging markets model benchmarked against MSCI EM. "Korea has outperformed MSCI EM by 8.9 percent ytd (year-to-date), whilst India, which has been our key regional underweight this year has underperformed by 18.8 percent," said a note from the investment banker, which has downgraded Korea. It has, meanwhile, upgraded Chile, Colombia and the Philippines. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)