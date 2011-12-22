A heavy fiscal deficit is one of the major hurdles to the Indian government achieving its GDP growth target on a sustainable basis and therefore fiscal consolidation will be necessary for returning to 8 percent plus GDP growth, Morgan Stanley said in a report. The bank says that India's national consolidated fiscal deficit, including states deficit and off-budget expenditure, would be 9.2 percent in FY12. The federal government needs to take sensitive measures like cutting non-interest revenue expenditure, interest costs and accelerating privatisation of public sector companies to bring India back on the 8 percent plus growth track, Morgan Stanley said. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)