Shares of movie exhibitors Fame India Inox Leisure and Cinemax India were trading sharply higher on hope of better box office collections of multiple blockbuster movies in recent times, several dealers said. Occupancies and even average ticket prices have risen due to recent Hollywood hit Mission Impossible 4, and Hindi hits The Dirty Picture and Don 2, dealers added. At 3:07 p.m, Inox Leisure, Fame India and Cinemax India were up 6-20 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)