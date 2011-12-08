Bank of America has upgraded MphasiS to 'buy' from 'underperform' and cut the stock's target price to 395 rupees from 465 rupees as it sees recurring margins improving, after five quarters of decline, led by new hiring and stable revenue stream from HP, MphasiS' top client. Revenue visibility for non-HP is also likely to be healthy as reflected by recent deal wins, BofA said in a note. At 10:54 a.m. shares of MphasiS were down 0.31 percent at 324.05 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)