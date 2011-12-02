Morgan Stanley has increased its weighting for Asian and emerging market stocks to maximum overweight, that is, 10 percent above benchmark, for the first time since October 2008. citing earnings-driven secular bull market in these markets and better prospects of these economies. "We are far more bullish than consensus on the outlook for (Asia Pacific ex Japan/emerging market) equities in 2012," said Morgan Stanley in a note. The bank has highlighted EM equity outperformance, preference for mega-caps, dividend plays, quality busnesses and gold mining as key themes in Asia and EM region.