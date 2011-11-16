Shares of Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Power Finance Corp. (PFC) have moved up mainly on account of fund buying due to addition in MSCI standard indices, said two institutional sales persons. Bharti Airtel, Idea and Power Finance Corp have been added, while Housing Development and Infrastructure, Indiabulls Real Estate and Steel Authority of India have been removed from MSCI India Index, according to information on MSCI website. The changes in constituents are effective after the close of Nov. 30. At 10:26 a.m., shares of Bharti were up 1.27 percent at 407 rupees, Idea 5.72 percent at 99.80 rupees, and PFC 2.95 percent at 165.6 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)