Morgan Stanley believes that shares of NCC Ltd would rise in absolute terms over the next 15 days as the stock has declined recently making short-term valuations compelling. It also cited a report in the Hindu Business Line newspaper that the company has achieved financial closure of its 1320 MW thermal power plant in Andhra Pradesh. "We estimate that there is about an 80 percent plus or "highly likely" probability for the scenario," said Morgan Stanley in a note on Friday. At 11:19 a.m., shares of NCC were up 0.75 percent at 40.25 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)