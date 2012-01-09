Credit Suisse lowered its forecast for FY13 expected earnings for India's 50-share index Nifty by 3 percent to 398 rupees and said "even the low 13 percent growth expected in FY13 has downside risk" due to a slowdown in economic activity and a deteriorating fiscal situation. The bank said current bond yields implied a price-to-earnings range of 9-13 times but given the expectations of sub-7 percent GDP growth in the remaining quarters of FY12, P/E multiples were likely to fall to 11-12 times. CS said consensus FY13 earning estimates have significant downside risk as they have been cut only to about 11 percent and still show 15 percent YoY growth. It said the investment slowdown would likely continue until the RBI cuts rates materially to make an impact on the investment cycle, and reforms start again. It recommends companies with dollar-linked revenues and rupee costs, such as those in the IT and pharma sectors, as well as some energy companies. CS said it remained underweight on banks, industrials, materials and real estate. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)