ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits steady; bank Tier 2 in demand
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
Put options on India's 50-share index Nifty suggest that traders are pinning hopes of base creation around 4,800 levels as strike put option at that level is accumulating huge positions with implied volatility declining slightly, said two future and option dealers. "If today's open interest addition sustains at 4,800 put, then it's safe to assume that traders are trying to create a base at 4,800 for some upmove," said B N Rahul, derivative analyst at Dalmia securities. At 11:42 a.m, 4800 put contract on Nifty added 1.3 million shares or 60.4 percent in outstanding open positions. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
* FOMC two-day policy meeting starts later in the day * Gold touches weakest since June 2 * Palladium hovers near 16-year high hit last week (Updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 13 Gold held steady on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that is likely to provide hints on the central bank's interest rate policy for the remainder of the year. The Fed is widely expected to hike intere