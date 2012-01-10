Put options on India's 50-share index Nifty suggest that traders are pinning hopes of base creation around 4,800 levels as strike put option at that level is accumulating huge positions with implied volatility declining slightly, said two future and option dealers. "If today's open interest addition sustains at 4,800 put, then it's safe to assume that traders are trying to create a base at 4,800 for some upmove," said B N Rahul, derivative analyst at Dalmia securities. At 11:42 a.m, 4800 put contract on Nifty added 1.3 million shares or 60.4 percent in outstanding open positions. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)