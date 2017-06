Option contracts on India's 50-share index Nifty suggest support for the index around 4800 level in case of a decline, said two futures and options analysts. The strike price holding the highest open interest in put options has risen to 4800 from 4700. "It seems that market is trying to create a base over 4800 now," said a dealer. At 3:21 p.m, 4800 strike price January put option on the index added 539,650 shares, while 4700 strike put shed over 795,100 shares in open interest. "Massive addition at 4800 put suggest market would not go below this level at least in January series," said B.N. Rahul, derivatives analyst with Dalmia Securities. At 3:21 p.m, the Nifty was up 1.34 percent at 5022 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)