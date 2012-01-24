India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
A 50 basis point cut in CRR by India's central bank has led to frantic covering of open positions in Nifty's 5100 call option for January series as open interest change swings to -690,000 shares from +600,000 shares, said two future and option dealers. "Nifty's rise above 5,100 is exacerbated because of covering at this strike," said B.N. Rahul, derivative analyst at Dalmia Securities. The activity at 5100 options suggest that Nifty should end above 4,980 in January series, he added. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: