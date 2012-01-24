A 50 basis point cut in CRR by India's central bank has led to frantic covering of open positions in Nifty's 5100 call option for January series as open interest change swings to -690,000 shares from +600,000 shares, said two future and option dealers. "Nifty's rise above 5,100 is exacerbated because of covering at this strike," said B.N. Rahul, derivative analyst at Dalmia Securities. The activity at 5100 options suggest that Nifty should end above 4,980 in January series, he added. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)