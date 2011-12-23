India's stock market benchmark index is most likely to to stay in a 15,000-17,000 range for the next six months, said Nirmal Jain, chairman of India Infoline group, in an interview. He said he saw another 5-6 percent cropping of the street estimates of corporate earnings in the next six months. The ballooning fiscal deficit is a big concern and markets can recover if reforms get a push after state elections in Uttar Pradesh, likely in February, and if the central bank eases rates in its Jan. 16 policy review, Jain said. He prefers defensive sectors like IT, pharma and consumer discretionary in the near to medium term. His picks are Infosys Technologies and HCL Tech from among tech, Cipla, Torrent Pharma and Sun Pharmaceuticals from drgmakers and ITC, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare and Godrej Consumer Products from the consumer goods stocks. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)