Deutsche Bank has upgraded NTPC to 'buy' from 'hold' on volume growth in power generation and a valuation cushion. The bank said that volume recovery due to high base of hydro and nuclear energy and low availability of low-cost energy would bring back operating leverage for the company. The research house has reduced target price to 185 rupees from 190 rupees to factor rising receivables. At 11:27 a.m, shares of NTPC were up 1.19 percent at 161.60 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)