India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Deutsche Bank has upgraded NTPC to 'buy' from 'hold' on volume growth in power generation and a valuation cushion. The bank said that volume recovery due to high base of hydro and nuclear energy and low availability of low-cost energy would bring back operating leverage for the company. The research house has reduced target price to 185 rupees from 190 rupees to factor rising receivables. At 11:27 a.m, shares of NTPC were up 1.19 percent at 161.60 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: