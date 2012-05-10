* India's OIS rates gain with 1-year up 3 basis points at 8.07 percent and 5-year also up 3 basis points at 7.56 percent. * Traders says rates are reflecting an FX risk premium as the RBI's measures on Thursday could force exporters to sell dollars, which in turn would hurt rupee liquidity. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Archana Narayan)