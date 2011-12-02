Corrections in stocks of oil marketing companies on high recent under-recovery and gasoline price cuts seem overdone and investors should expect price rises in early 2012, Goldman Sachs said in a note. The refiners are trading at levels below June, when Goldman had projected FY12E under-recoveries to be a much higher 1.7 trillion versus its current forecast of 1.3 Trillion rupees if there were no price hike for the rest of FY12, it said. HPCL is the largest beneficiary of any fuel price action and its valuation looks attractive, the note added. The bank has a 'buy' rating on HPCL with a target price of 484 rupees. At 11:11 a.m. shares of HPCL were up 2.1 percent at 282.60 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)