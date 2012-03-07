Shares in oil marketing companies-HPCL, BPCL
, IOC fell on fears the much anticipated fuel
price hike would get delayed, two dealers said. Soaring oil
prices will also lead to higher under recoveries, added an
institutional dealer. The Congress party's setback in crucial
state elections is widely feared to keep reforms on hold and
reverse a slowdown in economic growth.. "There
is a buzz in the market that fuel price hike would be delayed
due to the election outcome," said Anup Chandak, senior manager,
advisory, at Sharekhan. In a report on February 27, Macquarie
said that investors should brace for on oil shock in India.
. At 11:49 a.m, shares of HPCL, BPCL and IOC were
down 1.3-2.6 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)