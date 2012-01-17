Oil and Natural Gas Corp extended gains on a CNBC TV18 report quoting sources that ConocoPhillips may buy stake in multiple blocks of ONGC, two dealers said. The report said that ONGC has signed a memorandum of understanding with ConocoPhillips. At 12:42 p.m, shares of ONGC were up 1.9 percent to 261.20 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)