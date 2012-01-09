Shares of Onmobile Global rose on fresh long positions initiated in the January contract in the futures market, two futures and option dealers said. At 3:20 p.m, the January contract saw an addition of about 44.5 percent, or 0.53 million shares, in open interest and rose more than 9.5 percent to 74.50 rupees. Onmobile shares were up 9.86 percent in the cash segment at 74.10 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)