BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Shares of Onmobile Global rose on fresh long positions initiated in the January contract in the futures market, two futures and option dealers said. At 3:20 p.m, the January contract saw an addition of about 44.5 percent, or 0.53 million shares, in open interest and rose more than 9.5 percent to 74.50 rupees. Onmobile shares were up 9.86 percent in the cash segment at 74.10 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Says Pennar Industries and its subsidiaries have received orders worth INR 2.55 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: