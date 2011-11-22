Put and call concentration of November Nifty options suggest that market may take support around 4,700 of Nifty in short term, said two future and option dealers. 14 day relative strength index for Nifty had fallen to 30 level on Monday, signifying that its oversold after 8 consecutive sessions of decline. "Market is in oversold zone now, therefore we may see some recovery. Despite that, we suggest remaining cautious in the market below 4970 level," said BN Rahul, derivatives head at Dalmia Securities. At 11:25 a.m. Nifty was up 0.9 percent, at 4821. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)