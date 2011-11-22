BRIEF-Gati approves redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 mln
* Says approved redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 million
Put and call concentration of November Nifty options suggest that market may take support around 4,700 of Nifty in short term, said two future and option dealers. 14 day relative strength index for Nifty had fallen to 30 level on Monday, signifying that its oversold after 8 consecutive sessions of decline. "Market is in oversold zone now, therefore we may see some recovery. Despite that, we suggest remaining cautious in the market below 4970 level," said BN Rahul, derivatives head at Dalmia Securities. At 11:25 a.m. Nifty was up 0.9 percent, at 4821. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Allotted 17.5 million fresh equity shares of INR 10 each to Life Insurance Corporation of India at a price of INR 126.81 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: