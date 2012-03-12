India's 50-share Nifty is facing important resistance at 5,420-5,425, a range that would provide the equilibrium level at which calls and puts payoffs for the index options would be roughly aligned, two dealers said.

Breaching that level could lead to stronger gains in the Nifty, they added.

"5,425 happens to be Nifty options equilibrium once crossed we will get quick 100 points move on Nifty," said Anup Chandak, senior manager-advisory at Sharekhan.

At 13:14 p.m, Nifty was up 0.5 percent, paring gains from the day's high of 5,421.90. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)