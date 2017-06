Shares in Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose as much as 3.5 percent on media reports quoting unnamed sources that the company would repay foreign currency convertible bonds worth $167 million on Tuesday, several dealers said. When contacted by Reuters, a company spokesperson said, "We will inform if something of this nature happens." The company had said in December that it had received $100 million via overseas borrowing to redeem its upcoming dollar convertible bonds. At 11:12 a.m, shares of Orchid Chemicals were up 1 percent at 180.90 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)