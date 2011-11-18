Nov 18 Credit Suisse has included Infosys , Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank in its list of 10 most overvalued stocks in Asia using price-to-book versus return on equity valuation model. "While valuations are not the only driver of stock returns, we believe these stocks have priced in a lot of good news," said Credit Suisse in a note on Thursday. The house believes that India is the only country where monthly momentum in consumer price index continues to be high, which could be a catalyst for the three Indian stocks to underperform. Credit Suisse estimates that HDFC Bank's trading at 120 percent premium to Asia, TCS is at 222 percent premium and Infosys at 148 percent premium to the region. At 1:47 p.m. shares of Infosys were at 2748 rupees, down 0.19 percent, HDFC Bank were at 457.10 rupees, down 0.49 percent and TCS were at 1091, down 2.22 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)