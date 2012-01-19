Shares of Pantaloon Retail rose due to a mix of rollover in their February contract with long bias and cash buying, said two future and option dealers. "The stock has accumulated a lot of open interest between 150 rupees and 160 rupees in past few sessions," said Ashish Chaturmohta, vice-president, derivatives and technical analyst, IIFL Wealth. He sees the stock rising to 180 rupees. At 12:20 p.m, open interest in Pantaloon's February contract <PARTG2:NS> rose 1.47 million shares or 428 percent. Almost 18.7 percent of total outstanding positions in January future have been rolled over to February series. At 12:54 a.m, shares of Pantaloon were up 2.28 percent at 156.85 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)