Shares in Power Finance Corporation rose more than 4 percent on Monday after the Indian lender reported a 68.13 percent jump in October-December profit late on Friday . The earnings were helped by a forex gain of 4.15 billion rupees, compared with a loss of 280 million rupees in the year-ago period. At 10:26 a.m, PFC was up 4.2 percent at 194.60 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)