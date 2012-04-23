US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Shares in Pfizer Ltd, the Indian unit of Pfizer , rose after Swiss food group Nestle said it would buy the U.S drugmaker's global infant nutrition business for $11.85 billion.
Shares jumped 4.53 percent on expectations the company would announce a special or one-time dividend.
"There are expectations that a big dividend would be given to shareholders, because of which, the stock has risen," Deepak Malik, sector analyst at Emkay Global Financial said.
Emerging markets comprise 85 percent of the sales of the business, Nestle chief executive Paul Bulcke said.
The business comprises about 13 percent of India revenue for the drugmaker.
At 11:17 a.m., shares of Pfizer were up 2.9 percent at 1,385 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.