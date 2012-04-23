Shares in Pfizer Ltd, the Indian unit of Pfizer , rose after Swiss food group Nestle said it would buy the U.S drugmaker's global infant nutrition business for $11.85 billion.

Shares jumped 4.53 percent on expectations the company would announce a special or one-time dividend.

"There are expectations that a big dividend would be given to shareholders, because of which, the stock has risen," Deepak Malik, sector analyst at Emkay Global Financial said.

Emerging markets comprise 85 percent of the sales of the business, Nestle chief executive Paul Bulcke said.

The business comprises about 13 percent of India revenue for the drugmaker.

At 11:17 a.m., shares of Pfizer were up 2.9 percent at 1,385 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)