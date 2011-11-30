Nomura has downgraded Pidilite Industries to 'reduce' from 'buy' and cut the target price to 142 rupees from 180 rupees citing risks outweighing rewards and concerns around elastomer project. "Our detailed analysis of this project (Elastomer), which will be majorly reliant on exports, indicates that global demand for Polycholoroprene elastomer has been adversely affected by an increasing trend of substitution in the automotive and adhesive sectors by cheaper elastomers," said Nomura in a note on Tuesday. At 9:41 a.m. shares of Pidilite were down 1.3 percent at 151.50 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)