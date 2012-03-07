Shares in Piramal Healthcare Ltd rose on bullish technicals, two analysts said. "The counter has witnessed a bullish triangle breakout, and 8-10 percent upside is possible in 1-2 months," said A.K. Prabhakar, senior vice president of equity research at Anandrathi. Stop-loss should be kept at 440 rupees, he added. A triangle is a technical analysis pattern created by drawing trendlines along a price range that gets narrower over time because of lower tops and higher bottoms. At 3:13 p.m, Piramal's shares were up 2 percent at 456 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)