Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage on Power Grid Corporation of India with an 'overweight' rating and a target price of 124 rupees because it believes that company's government-regulated model offers earnings visibility, and that India's structural demand for transmission capacity will drive 12 percent earnings growth for FY11-14. "We believe the shares provide a solid defensive investment in the current environment, offering low beta, supported by the company's earnings visibility (because of its regulated business model), cleaner balance sheet, and strong execution track record," said Morgan Stanley in a note on Tuesday. At 9:30 a.m. shares of Power Grid were up 1.37 percent, at 96.55 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)