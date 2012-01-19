Power-related stocks rose on expectations that reforms in the sector would be fast-tracked after industry leaders' meet with prime minister, two institutional sales people said. India's prime minister tepidly pledged help on chronic power shortages strangling economic growth, offering few specifics in a meeting with business leaders in the sector who sought faster coal and gas development and to pass on rising costs. Fitch Ratings on Wednesday said that it expects power sector reforms - required to restore the financial viability of state power utilities (SPUs) - to gain traction during 2012, though the timely and consistent implementation of Shunglu Committee recommendations over the medium term could remain challenging. At 11:41 a.m, shares of Tata Power, NTPC , Power Grid Corp of India, Rural Electrification Corp, Power Finance Corp, CESC, PTC India, GVK Power were up 1.2-6.3 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)