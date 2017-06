Power stocks extended earlier gains on Friday after Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee announced that external commercial borrowings will be used to help finance rupee debts for projects in the sector.

The government also directed Coal India to sign fuel supply agreements with power producers.

Shares in power producers had already gained in the morning on a newspaper report the government will auction 16 coal blocks to power producers.

Shares in CESC <CESC. NS> rose 2.5 percent, while Reliance Power advanced 1 percent. Coal India rose 1.8 percent.

