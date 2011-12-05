BRIEF-Golden Capital Services appoints Bhavin Shah as MD
June 13 Golden Capital Services Ltd: * Says Jaimin Shah resigns as MD * Appoints Bhavin Shah as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Refiles to fix headline) Shares of Praj Industries gained after company informed exchanges that its board has okayed share buyback, said dealers. Company's board has okayed a buyback of upto 558.6 million rupees at a price not exceeding 90 rupees per share. At 9:47 a.m., shares of Praj Industries were up 1.98 percent, at 79.55 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)
June 13 Golden Capital Services Ltd: * Says Jaimin Shah resigns as MD * Appoints Bhavin Shah as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 13 European stocks rebounded from seven-week lows in early deals on Tuesday as shares in tech firms recovered and financials rose, while British firms were led by a jump in shares in Capita.