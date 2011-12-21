Ranbaxy Laboratories' provision of $500 million for potential civil and criminal liabilities related to an investigation by the U.S. department of justice is at the higher end of its expected range, said Nomura. "We currently account for $350 (million) or 30 (rupees per share) post tax as potential liabilities," Nomura said in a note. Ranbaxy earlier in the day announced a consent decree with U.S. FDA and committed to tighter compliance with good manufacturing practices. Nomura said it is reviewing its 'reduce' rating as the timeline following the consent decree remained unclear. Consent decree creates a pathway for resolution while provisioning diminishes uncertainty around the potential penalty, added Nomura's note. At 9:54 a.m, shares of Ranbaxy fell 1.12 percent at 390.50 rupees after rising 2.4 percent initially.