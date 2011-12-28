Ranbaxy Laboratories has garnered a market share of 28 percent in U.S. prescription terms in generic Lipitor from 14 percent last week, said Nomura quoting IMS prescription data for the week ended Dec. 16. Based on current trends, the research house said Ranbaxy's market share in Lipitor could stabilise at around 30 percent. Ranbaxy said on Dec. 1 that it has launched the first generic version of the cholesterol-lowering drug in the U.S., the largest selling drug of all time. <ID:nL4E7N112S> At 10:50 a.m, Ranbaxy shares were down 0.83 percent to 407.25 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)