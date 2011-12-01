Generic version of Lipitor will add 30 rupees to Ranbaxy Laboratories' EPS during the exclusivity period, says UBS. "This finally puts an end to years of speculation around the approval of this product following significant regulatory issues that the co. has been facing," said UBS in a note. Portion of profits from Atorvastatin sales during 180-day first-to-file, exclusivity period to be paid to Teva, said Ranbaxy in a press release. At 9:50 a.m., shares of Ranbaxy were up 6.3 percent at 462 rupees. UBS keeps "buy" rating on stock and 550 rupees price target. Says, no word yet on potential settlement with U.S. FDA and price target factors in fine of $300 million. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)