Concerns over Ranbaxy Laboratories profit sharing with Teva is overdone as there is reasonable recurring upside from Lipitor even after the exclusivity period, says Citigroup. Ranbaxy on Thursday launched the generic version of the cholesterol-lowering Lipitor in the U.S. "We would have been concerned, had a tie-up involved Teva distributing the product - as that would mean it retains market share beyond exclusivity as well.... However, in this case, Ranbaxy will be one of the leading players in generic Lipitor post exclusivity as well..," said Citi in a note. Estimates share of profits to Teva during exclusivity period about $100 million at higher end based on Teva's guidance. House says based on 30 percent market share, Lipitor could add 35 rupees to Ranbaxy EPS during exclusivity and subsequent EPS upside of 2 rupees. At 11:40 a.m., shares of Ranbaxy were down 1.06 percent at 438.45 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)