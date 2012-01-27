Shares of Indian generic drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories fell sharply after the company agreed to make broad changes at its plants in India and United States as part of a long-running U.S. government probe. Forfeiture of exclusivity on 3 drugs and review of 5 other drugs will add to the cost of $500 million set aside earlier, several analysts said. "We believe the details presented in the consent decree are incremental negative for Ranbaxy," said Nomura in a note. UBS has downgraded Ranbaxy to 'sell' from 'neutral' citing the consent decree and a sharp rally in the stock over the last one month. At 9:17 a.m., shares of Ranbaxy fell 4.78 percent at 451.80 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)