Kotak Institutional Equities has reduced its target price for
Reliance Industries to 925 rupees from 1,000 rupees, maintaining
its "buy" rating to reflect lower margins and multiples for
refining and petrochemical segments, lower oil and gas recovery
from KG D-6 block and lack of clarity on commercialisation of KG
D-3 and KG D-9 reserves. The bank has, however, increased its
earnings estimates for 2012/13 and 2013/14 mainly due to weaker
rupee. Sanjeev Prasad, executive director & co-head of Kotak
Institutional equities said in a note that weakening of the
rupee will offset the recent weakness in refining and chemical
margins. At 11:39 a.m, shares of Reliance Industries were up 2
percent at 727.70 rupees.
(Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by Malini Menon)