Kotak Institutional Equities has reduced its target price for Reliance Industries to 925 rupees from 1,000 rupees, maintaining its "buy" rating to reflect lower margins and multiples for refining and petrochemical segments, lower oil and gas recovery from KG D-6 block and lack of clarity on commercialisation of KG D-3 and KG D-9 reserves. The bank has, however, increased its earnings estimates for 2012/13 and 2013/14 mainly due to weaker rupee. Sanjeev Prasad, executive director & co-head of Kotak Institutional equities said in a note that weakening of the rupee will offset the recent weakness in refining and chemical margins. At 11:39 a.m, shares of Reliance Industries were up 2 percent at 727.70 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by Malini Menon)