UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12
June 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 33 points at 7,494, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Shares in energy conglomerate Reliance Industries fell over 2 percent to its fourth losing session in a row as concerns about reduced gas ouput from its KG-D6 block in eastern India continued to weigh, adding to worries about its refining and petrochemical margins.
Reliance had shut six wells at its KG-D6 block, leading to a hit in gas output, Press Trust of India reported in an article picked up by Indian newspaper Hindustan Times.
A string of negative news from that block has helped dent shares in Reliance by nearly 6 percent over the previous 3 sessions.
Output from KG-D6 has been declining for more than a year, resulting in a sharp fall in India's gas output and forcing the country to resort to increased imports of expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG). (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra)
