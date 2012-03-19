Shares in energy conglomerate Reliance Industries fell over 2 percent to its fourth losing session in a row as concerns about reduced gas ouput from its KG-D6 block in eastern India continued to weigh, adding to worries about its refining and petrochemical margins.

Reliance had shut six wells at its KG-D6 block, leading to a hit in gas output, Press Trust of India reported in an article picked up by Indian newspaper Hindustan Times.

A string of negative news from that block has helped dent shares in Reliance by nearly 6 percent over the previous 3 sessions.

Output from KG-D6 has been declining for more than a year, resulting in a sharp fall in India's gas output and forcing the country to resort to increased imports of expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG). (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra)