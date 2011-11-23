Kotak Institutional Equities has upgraded Reliance Industries to 'buy' from 'add' while maintaining a target price of 1,000 rupees citing stock offers a favorable risk-reward balance post the 10 percent correction in the past three weeks. "The softness likely reflects the market's concerns about recent weakness in refining margins but ignores the steep correction in the Rupee over the same period, which should partially offset weaker margins," said Sanjeev Prasad of Kotak Institutional Equities in a note. At 9:39 a.m. shares of Reliance Industries were down 1.78 percent, at 781.25 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)