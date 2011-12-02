Bank of America Merrill Lynch has downgraded Reliance Industries NS> to 'neutral' from 'buy' and cut its target price to 860 rupees from 950 rupees citing weak outlook on refining margins. "We have cut Asian GRM and FY12-14 GRM of Reliance Industries (RIL) by 6-11% to US$8-9/bbl.... We now expect flat EPS in FY13," said BofA in a note. At 9:27 a.m. shares of Reliance Industries were down 0.78 percent at 793 rupees. The bank, however, said Reliance Industries is not expensive as price-to-earnings on FY13 EPS is 11.4 times, which is much lower than its 5-year average forward price-to-earnings of 16.8 times. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)