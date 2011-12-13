Shares of Reliance Industries will rise relative to India's benchmark index in next 30 days, said Morgan Stanley citing compelling short-term valuations. "At current levels, price-to-earnings is 12 times on trailing earnings and price-to-book is 1.4 (times), discounts of 30 (percent) and 35 (percent) to its historical averages. Even on relative price-to-earnings, the stock is trading at a 20 (percent) discount to the Sensex, so valuation looks attractive," said the bank in a note. Morgan Stanley also underpins the fact that the company's earnings are positively correlated with depreciation of the Indian rupee, which should mitigate recent concerns on refining and petrochemical margins. At 10:05 a.m, shares of Reliance Industries were down 0.12 percent at 727 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)