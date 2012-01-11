Shares of Indian retailers rose after India formally eliminated restrictions on foreign investment in its single-brand retail sector on Tuesday. "There are now hopes that there would be traction on multi-brand retail as well," said a dealer. The government had put on ice its decision allowing 51 percent foreign investment in multi-brand retail after fierce protests from opposition parties. At 9:42 a.m, shares of Pantaloon Retail were up 7.77 percent at 158.20 rupees, Shoppers Stop were up 9.39 percent at 317 rupees and Trent were up 4.63 percent at 872 rupees.