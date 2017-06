Shares of Reliance Industries fell on weak trends in Singapore gross refining margins, said three institutional sales persons. Reuters' Singapore gross refining margins has declined from $8.2 per barrel in the week ending Nov 11 to $5.2 per barell in the week ended Nov 25. "Reliance Industries' Q3 FY12 till date theoretical gross refining margins at $6.8-7.6 per barrel is below Reuters' Singapore gross refining margin of $8.7 per barrel. Reliance Industries has been hit mainly by steep declines in naphtha and LPG cracks and light-heavy crude spread," said Bank of America in a note on Monday. At 10:26 a.m. Reliance shares were down 2.5 percent at 764 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)