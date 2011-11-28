Shares of Steel Authority of India gained on Financial Chronicle's report the company is in talks with two or three possible targets in New Zealand and Australia to secure sources of coking coal, insitutioanl dealers said. The newspaper quoted SAIL's chairman, CS Verma, as saying coal prices were coming down globally and this was an opportune time and that before March 2012, SAIL should close one deal. At 10.57 a.m. shares of SAIL were up 3.71 percent, at 85.10 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)