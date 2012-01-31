Shares of State Bank of India, the country's top lender, rose as much as 3.85 percent after it said the Indian government would inject 79 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) into the bank through a share purchase. <ID:nL4E8CV1KT> Assuming a price of 1,950 rupees per share for the allotment, the book value of SBI would increase by 3.9 percent for March 2012, Goldman Sachs said. Return on equity would come down to 14.1 percent from 14.8 percent currently, it said. Several banking analysts say that infusion above 1,900 per share should help net interest margin rise by 4-5 basis points. At 10:07 a.m, shares of SBI were up 2.82 percent at 2,042 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)