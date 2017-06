Shapoorji Pallonji group's listed companies Forbes & Company and Gokak Textiles sharply higher after Cyrus Mistry, the managing director of the group was named deputy chairman of Tata Sons and will succeed Ratan Tata when he retires in December 2012 at the helm of a sprawling conglomerate that generates two-thirds of its $83 billion in revenue from overseas. Shapoorji Pallonji group owns 73.35 percent stake in Forbes & Company and 73.56 percent in Gokak Textiles. At 11:27 a.m., shares of Forbes & Company were up 4.38 percent at 417 rupees and Gokak Textiles were up 17.53 percent at 57 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)