Shares of Shasun Pharmaceuticals rose as much as 8.4 percent in morning trade after the company said on Thursday that its board will meet on Feb. 27 to consider a preferential allotment of equity shares to private equity investors. At 10:20 a.m., shares of Shasun Pharmaceuticals were up 6.67 percent at 86.20 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)