BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
Bank of America has downgraded Shree Renuka Sugars to 'underperform' from 'buy' and cut the target price to 38 rupees from 88 rupees citing earning miss in September quarter due to delayed turnaround of Brazilian operations. "We have cut (target price)... driven by cut in EPS for FY12 to a loss of 4.3 rupees from a profit of 9.5 rupees and cut in EPS for FY13e to 3.2 rupees from 11.6 rupees," said BofA in a report on Sunday. In a separate note Morgan Stanley has also downgraded the stock to 'equal-weight' from 'underweight' and cut the target price to 42 rupees from 57 rupees citing potentially lower international sugar prices and slower balance sheet deleveraging. At 9:34 a.m., shares of Shree Renuka were at 41.25 rupees, down 20 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
